Crime is so out of control in California’s Bay Area that a news crew was robbed during an interview with Guillermo Cespedes, Oakland’s Director of the Department of Violence Prevention:

Thankfully, there was a private security guard with a gun on hand to protect everyone:

Trending

From the Los Angeles Times:

Newscasters from the KNTV were filming the interview with Guillermo Cespedes, the director of the Department of Violence Prevention, when the robbers attempted to steal the TV crew’s camera and equipment. A scuffle ensued, and a private security guard pulled out a gun and ordered the suspects to leave. The two fled without the camera, and no injuries were reported.

“Our colleagues were conducting an interview at Oakland City Hall when they were approached by two armed individuals,” said Liza Catalan, a spokeswoman for NBC Bay Area. “Thankfully our colleagues are safe and unharmed.”

So, how’s defunding the police actually going for you?

The city had just announced an $18 million cut to the police budget:

Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong talked about why these cuts are insane during an interview on Fox News yesterday:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: crimeDefund the policeOakland