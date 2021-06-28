White House press secretary Jen Psaki held another whopper-palooza of a briefing today. Psaki, among other things, said that Republicans are the party that hasn’t supported the police for the last year. Psaki also said that President Biden would agree with Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry that “we as a country haven’t lived up to our highest ideals.”

The infrastructure bill was also brought up, and Psaki promoted it by saying this:

Disadvantaged communities will be super relieved to know that charging stations might be on the way!

And what could possibly go wrong?

It’s just what they do.

