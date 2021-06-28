White House press secretary Jen Psaki held another whopper-palooza of a briefing today. Psaki, among other things, said that Republicans are the party that hasn’t supported the police for the last year. Psaki also said that President Biden would agree with Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry that “we as a country haven’t lived up to our highest ideals.”

The infrastructure bill was also brought up, and Psaki promoted it by saying this:

Jen Psaki: 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations are needed for "rural and disadvantaged communities." pic.twitter.com/qgH3CdLpVr — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2021

Disadvantaged communities will be super relieved to know that charging stations might be on the way!

Lol how do disadvantaged ppl buy a 30,000 dollar car? When will you be able to buy a “used “ electric car? This is going to end badly — Nick Sznajder (@Nikocharles2) June 28, 2021

I’m guessing these folks don’t own Teslas. https://t.co/y4e7yDjUPF — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) June 28, 2021

The only reason you don't see Teslas in "rural and disadvantaged communities" is because they don't have enough vehicle charging stations! DUH! https://t.co/PzydrDa7Xy — bartleby (@ElderBartleby) June 28, 2021

Yes, every person living in disadvantaged communities needs a place to charge their Tesla. https://t.co/3dT86ebXqf — Lorie Martin (@lorie1917) June 28, 2021

Yes, all those small towns with a Mom & Pop General Store & a single, blinking yellow light need a charging station next to the two gas pumps…. https://t.co/ncIAq7Rh96 — Billy (@WilliamColeFL) June 28, 2021

And what could possibly go wrong?

Jen, where the hell is this extra electricity coming from??? CA & TX can hardly keep the lights on without charging millions of electric cars. Do the charging station companies have lobbyists is DC???#WarRoomPandemic https://t.co/Uq17nZwoZt — Christine E (@ChristineMarieB) June 28, 2021

Rural workers can drive over 100 miles a day to work in the nearest city….excited to spend half my working career charging my car so I can get home.

This is meant to break our wills. Castle siege. Starve us out. Move to big city and become serfs. https://t.co/SX6vreI8im — N.W.O. Climate Czar (@ScaaronTheOwler) June 28, 2021

How can they be so disconnected from reality? https://t.co/4AxXRvrGhZ — Flora (@Sunflower8649) June 28, 2021

It’s just what they do.