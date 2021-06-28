When Joe Biden’s not available to lie directly to Americans, it’s nice to know that he’s got Jen Psaki to fill in for him. Hopefully when she’s gone, Biden will replace her with someone equally — if not more — gifted at gaslighting.

Jen Psaki is currently arguing that it is actually Republicans that are defunding the police because they didn't back the American Rescue Plan — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 28, 2021

Hold up … what?

I'm a few minutes behind and I saw the tweet from @CalebJHull and I thought, "no way is she this insane," but alas, she was! — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 28, 2021

She was indeed:

Absolutely shameless. Under questioning from Fox's Peter Doocy, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki argues it's *Republicans* who have been defunding the police and not supporting law enforcement because they didn't vote for Biden's stimulus boondoggle the American Rescue Plan. pic.twitter.com/pIwfFkonu1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) June 28, 2021

We’ll give her this much: gal’s got chutzpah.

This talking point from the White House is so hilariously dishonest that you have to believe your own constituents are morons to say it with a straight face. https://t.co/6AYdjmRg5K — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 28, 2021

*Democratic voters walk through the streets chanting "defund the police"* *Local Democratic politicians cut millions of dollars from police budgets* White House: "Akshully, it's Republicans who want to defund the police" — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 28, 2021

Jen Psaki should’ve been heckled right off that podium, right then and there.

There’s obviously no way that we can be aware of everything that happens in this country every single day, because we’re only human and it’s impossible to know everything about everything.

But we know enough about the #DefundThePolice and #AbolishThePolice movements to know that it’s not Republicans who are behind it.

She is correct. — Gardengoul (@Gardengoul1) June 28, 2021

She is correct as usual — Allison F.🦉 (@ablington) June 28, 2021

She is 100% correct. — Evan Bowers (@factstogether) June 28, 2021

No. She isn’t. But congratulations on being an intellectually incurious sucker.

The replies are a cesspool of idiots say that she's correct. Police are locally funded. Seattle, Portland, Chicago, St Louis etc are not republican strongholds. https://t.co/A60kW7mhm9 — Rev. Dr. John Hawkwood MD (@JohnHawkwood62) June 28, 2021

Facts, schmacts.

Wow — they test-drove this with Cedric Richmond on Sunday shows. Confirms that WH strategy to respond to rising crime is to.. gaslight. ✅Bipartisan majorities sent TONS in state/local $ in CARES

✅States are GIVING that $ away

✅American Rescue Plan has NOT improved crime https://t.co/Vp7H7ms11L — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 28, 2021

Cedric Richmond also made this argument. It’s the new talking point out of the White House evidently — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) June 28, 2021

Pathetic.

Not only is this WH talking point insane gaslighting, but it’s insulting to American voters who watched their cities burn by Dem activists chanting “Defund the Police” while Democrat politicians cheered the protests and joined the defund movement. Americans are not stupid. https://t.co/LRfUrpvt09 — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) June 28, 2021

It's especially shameless considering @JoeBiden appointed defund the police activists, like Kristen Clarke and Vanita Gupta, to lead the Department of Justice. https://t.co/YClOagdFpE — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 28, 2021

The Biden administration and Democrats built this mess. They made this happen. And, like children caught in the act, they’re trying to pin it on the GOP.

@PressSec Democrats running away from their defund the police narrative of last summer and blaming it on Republicans. Unbelievable. They do it bc the media facilitates the lies. Blatant. Lies. https://t.co/vpWOKPrRIn — Elaine Hays (@ElainesEco) June 28, 2021

Nice try, Dems. But no.

This is just so craven — you'd expect it from the Squad, even maybe Schumer.. But the kumbaya unity White House deciding together that instead of devising a policy to respond to rising crime, or finding ways to support law enforcement, they're going to lie and blame R's WILD — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 28, 2021

Good reminder that after months of bad polling for Democrats on rising crime, the White House made a MAJOR SPEECH where the President had ZERO new ideas to make neighborhoods safer. This dishonest messaging strategy isn't going to help them with voters they're losing on crime. https://t.co/Vp7H7ms11L — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 28, 2021

A tourist got shot on the busiest street in North America in Times Square in broad daylight. Crime is rising everywhere. Instead of coming up with a single idea to fix it, the Biden admin has decided to play this ridiculous game. If R's did this media would run us out of town — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 28, 2021

And rightly so.

But D’s are doing it. So they’ll likely get a pass from the media.

From the voters? That might be a different story.

This tells you a lot about 2022 polling. https://t.co/gYQqmBdTdR — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 28, 2021

Sure does. Also tells you a lot about how the Biden administration and Democratic Party operate.

Hey Siri, what is gaslighting? https://t.co/M83bElCChT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 28, 2021

This. This is gaslighting.

Holy gaslight Batman https://t.co/xG0345m6D7 — Shannon Fenner (@ShannonFenner3) June 28, 2021

The gaslighting is off the charts https://t.co/2mTVVAJSP5 — Dagny Delinquent (@DagnyDelinquent) June 28, 2021

We’d say Psaki and Dems should be ashamed, but can you really shame the shameless?