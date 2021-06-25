A smiling Democrat Rep. Escobar met Kamala Harris at a border detention facility in El Paso, Texas today, and welcomed the VP to “the new Ellis Island.”

As expected, Harris isn’t accepting responsibility on behalf of a president who before the election urged migrants to “surge to the border” when he’s in the White House, but rather blamed Biden’s predecessor:

Harris says she inherited a very bad situation at the border that is freaking hilarious!! — Son of Liberty (@flyby2474) June 25, 2021

Hilarious, self-unaware, maddening… pick a word. Here’s Harris making that claim:

In addressing the "root causes" of the border crisis, Kamala Harris blames the Trump administration. "We inherited a tough situation…In five months we've made progress." pic.twitter.com/ey34zliaUh — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 25, 2021

“Inherited”? She must have meant “created.” About that Biden administration “inheritance”:

Nice try though, VP!

You inherited the safest and most secure border of the last 20 years and screwed it up immediately. https://t.co/q0aGA4A8ZC — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) June 25, 2021

Funny how that "tough situation" happened to materialize after promising amnesty. But yeah sure get your best detectives on the case to find out the true culprit of these 'root causes'. https://t.co/ppXef7oAiy — Anthony Cabrera (@AnthonyLCabrera) June 25, 2021

Everybody already knows that the Biden administration will blame “climate change” (in addition to Trump).

***

Related:

Slate explains why it’s not Kamala Harris’ fault that she’s been such a lousy vice president

Gaslighter Kamala Harris says ‘it was always the plan to come’ to the border (even though she’s still not at the actual border) [videos]