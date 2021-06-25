VP Kamala Harris is finally visiting the border today several weeks after having been put in charge of the crisis there. However, Harris still isn’t at the actual border and won’t be anywhere near where the problem is the worst. The spin offered by the VP is dizzying:

Among politicians welcoming Harris to an El Paso border facility was Democrat Rep. Veronica Escobar, who has a name for the area:

Democrats are really going to try and normalize the disaster the Biden administration has created, aren’t they?

If it the El Paso facility really was “the new Ellis Island,” Democrats wouldn’t like what would be happening:

Yep, one of these things is not like the other.

