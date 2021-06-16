During President Biden’s post-summit press conference, CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins was berated for her question about Putin. Biden later apologized, and Collins accepted.

Later, while talking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Biden scolding the press for this:

Time to play “imagine if Trump did that”:

Maybe Biden just misses how things usually have been:

If Trump were still president, the headlines would already be written, and Frank Luntz knows how they’d be framed:

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl quickly rode to Biden’s defense on that one:

Basically “Biden doesn’t beat on us as hard as Trump so it’s really not comparable.”

But at the end of the day, Luntz thinks it’s a fair point:

