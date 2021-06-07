In Guatemala on Monday, VP Kamala Harris expressed her disagreement with that country’s president on what has caused the surge at the US/Mexico border. Harris also had a message for anybody intent on migrating north through Mexico to the US border: “Do not come”:

Earlier Drew Holden had a doozy of a shot and chaser about Harris and her border rhetoric, and now it’s @ComfortablySmug’s turn:

And now…

That’s a one-eighty that’ll make you dizzy!

And yet, they keep being able to keep it up.

