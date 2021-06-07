As we told you this afternoon, VP Kamala Harris finally visited the border — albeit from an altitude of 35,000 feet while she flew over it en route to Guatemala — and while in that country she had a message for anybody thinking about heading up to the U.S. border:
Drew Holden remembers a time when Trump was in office and Harris’ rhetoric was completely different:
When Trump was in the White House Harris sure sounded different:
Outside the WH to stand in solidarity w/ refugees and immigrants who are being targeted by this admin. This is not who we are. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/SUU7gGMjr6
It’s almost as if the Biden White House see this going badly for them:
Just possibly White House polling shows lax migration policy will hurt them in ‘22 and ‘24.
Before the election Biden basically sent out the invitations to “surge to the border,” and now they’re trying to reel all that back in.
