As we told you this afternoon, VP Kamala Harris finally visited the border — albeit from an altitude of 35,000 feet while she flew over it en route to Guatemala — and while in that country she had a message for anybody thinking about heading up to the U.S. border:

Drew Holden remembers a time when Trump was in office and Harris’ rhetoric was completely different:

When Trump was in the White House Harris sure sounded different:

It’s almost as if the Biden White House see this going badly for them:

Before the election Biden basically sent out the invitations to “surge to the border,” and now they’re trying to reel all that back in.

