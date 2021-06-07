As we told you this afternoon, VP Kamala Harris finally visited the border — albeit from an altitude of 35,000 feet while she flew over it en route to Guatemala — and while in that country she had a message for anybody thinking about heading up to the U.S. border:

NEW – Kamala Harris to Guatemala migrants: "Do not come!"pic.twitter.com/3H66RwM6ih — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 7, 2021

Drew Holden remembers a time when Trump was in office and Harris’ rhetoric was completely different:

When Trump was in the White House Harris sure sounded different:

Outside the WH to stand in solidarity w/ refugees and immigrants who are being targeted by this admin. This is not who we are. #NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/SUU7gGMjr6 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2017

It’s almost as if the Biden White House see this going badly for them:

Just possibly White House polling shows lax migration policy will hurt them in ‘22 and ‘24. — These Times (@politicsfan1776) June 7, 2021

Before the election Biden basically sent out the invitations to “surge to the border,” and now they’re trying to reel all that back in.

You either die the #Resistance or you live long enough to see yourself become #Trump https://t.co/sArJMs4A5O — Jabroni Whisperer (@minarchis1) June 7, 2021