Kamala Harris visited Guatemala, possibly because it’s nowhere near the U.S./Mexico border, and the VP and Guatemalan president seem to disagree about what’s caused the border crisis:

Before the election, candidate Biden all but sent out the invitations for people to “surge to the border,” but naturally this admin won’t accept the blame, so climate change it is!

Trending

It’s easier than accepting responsibility.

And there’s no end in sight to “climate change” being to blame for anything and everything (unless racism is a more desirable accusation depending on the circumstance).

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeGuatemalaJoe BidenKamala Harris