As we told you Monday, totally anti-violence lib singer Richard Marx made a comment about the serious injuries Sen. Rand Paul got after being attacked by his neighbor a couple of years ago:

Considering Sen. Paul and his wife were attacked walking back to their hotel after President Trump’s acceptance speech following the 2020 GOP convention and the fact that the FBI is now investigating an envelope containing white powder that was mailed to Paul’s Kentucky home, the congressman isn’t liking Twitter’s tolerance for comments like those from Marx:

We’ll see what happens, if anything (don’t hold your breath). If the tweet like the one from Marx had been directed at a Democrat who had been subjected to threats and violence is there any doubt Twitter would have taken action by now?

