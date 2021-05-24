As we told you Monday, totally anti-violence lib singer Richard Marx made a comment about the serious injuries Sen. Rand Paul got after being attacked by his neighbor a couple of years ago:

I’ll say it again: If I ever meet Rand Paul’s neighbor I’m going to hug him and buy him as many drinks as he can consume. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 23, 2021

Considering Sen. Paul and his wife were attacked walking back to their hotel after President Trump’s acceptance speech following the 2020 GOP convention and the fact that the FBI is now investigating an envelope containing white powder that was mailed to Paul’s Kentucky home, the congressman isn’t liking Twitter’s tolerance for comments like those from Marx:

I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family. https://t.co/e1rQ6uwPdf — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 24, 2021

I have been targeted multiple times now, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to advocate for violence against me and my family! https://t.co/WhTtswUI91 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 25, 2021

We’ll see what happens, if anything (don’t hold your breath). If the tweet like the one from Marx had been directed at a Democrat who had been subjected to threats and violence is there any doubt Twitter would have taken action by now?

Will @TwitterSupport take action against people like @richardmarx who glorify violence against @RandPaul and his family or do the rules only work one way @Jack? Now Rand is the target of violence AGAIN right after a tweet glorifying violence against him went viral https://t.co/3Ltxc0qvjQ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 25, 2021

Something tells me it has to do with his confrontation with Fauci https://t.co/KAjdn8Lnpq — Jordan Bolds (@thejordanboldsy) May 25, 2021

The radical #Left hate Rand Paul the most because, as an outspoken #Libertarian, he is the greatest threat to their stranglehold on authority. https://t.co/if6GdCQiSA — Rennisense Kid (@RinaldoStefani) May 25, 2021

***

Related:

‘So @RandPaul was right’: Dr. Anthony Fauci just admitted that his wearing a mask indoors despite being fully vaccinated was, in fact, pure ‘theater’