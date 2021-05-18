Anyone who still hasn’t tossed their Anthony Fauci prayer into a dumpster can go ahead and do that now:
Dr. Fauci admits his wearing masks indoors despite being vaccinated was based on imagery, not science:
"I didn’t want to look like I was giving mixed signals but being a fully vaccinated person, the chances of my getting infected in an indoor setting is extremely low." pic.twitter.com/UdJdhHvoR0
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2021
He didn’t want to look like he was giving mixed signals?!
Wearing a mask indoors despite being vaccinated is the very definition of mixed signals. https://t.co/DDJN0vPoPW
— Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 18, 2021
And he knows that.
So…theater.
— Jeremy Ion (@jeremy_ion) May 18, 2021
Theater.
He had no problem giving mixed signals months ago at the baseball game though. Consistency and honesty aren't exactly Fauci's strengths.
— E Meow (@emeowwww) May 18, 2021
One have to wonder what’s happening… whatever it is it’s very deep for this kind of lying and deceiving
— andrea (@andreavillal) May 18, 2021
This friggin’ guy.
tfw you're so arrogant, you're not embarrassed for absolutely ridiculous behavior https://t.co/LuauI3Cv1Y
— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 18, 2021
And make no mistake: Dr. Fauci has plenty to be embarrassed about.
Flashback: @RandPaul eviscerates Dr. Fauci over “theater” of wearing masks post-vaccination — which Fauci insists he’s not doing https://t.co/AXKItSktcp
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2021
Got anything else to say, Dr. Fauci?
Did Rand Paul get his apology? https://t.co/yRCGZPpiGo
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2021
Rand Paul deserves an apology. pic.twitter.com/CWbXvN5SIF
— BigJim (@BigJimNCPA) May 18, 2021
Damn right he does.
So Rand Paul was correct. He actually looked at the science. Not so much "sciencing" from Fauci.
— Kendall Nissley (@kgn88) May 18, 2021
So it was theater, which he denied under oath before Congress. https://t.co/fKbKFsgTTE
— Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) May 18, 2021
So @RandPaul was right. Dr. Fauci has lost all credibility.
— Matthew Warren (@Matthew39207262) May 18, 2021
Dr. Anthony Fauci, your time has expired.