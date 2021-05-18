Anyone who still hasn’t tossed their Anthony Fauci prayer into a dumpster can go ahead and do that now:

Dr. Fauci admits his wearing masks indoors despite being vaccinated was based on imagery, not science: "I didn’t want to look like I was giving mixed signals but being a fully vaccinated person, the chances of my getting infected in an indoor setting is extremely low." pic.twitter.com/UdJdhHvoR0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2021

He didn’t want to look like he was giving mixed signals?!

Wearing a mask indoors despite being vaccinated is the very definition of mixed signals. https://t.co/DDJN0vPoPW — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) May 18, 2021

And he knows that.

So…theater. — Jeremy Ion (@jeremy_ion) May 18, 2021

Theater.

He had no problem giving mixed signals months ago at the baseball game though. Consistency and honesty aren't exactly Fauci's strengths. — E Meow (@emeowwww) May 18, 2021

One have to wonder what’s happening… whatever it is it’s very deep for this kind of lying and deceiving — andrea (@andreavillal) May 18, 2021

This friggin’ guy.

tfw you're so arrogant, you're not embarrassed for absolutely ridiculous behavior https://t.co/LuauI3Cv1Y — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) May 18, 2021

And make no mistake: Dr. Fauci has plenty to be embarrassed about.

Flashback: @RandPaul eviscerates Dr. Fauci over “theater” of wearing masks post-vaccination — which Fauci insists he’s not doing https://t.co/AXKItSktcp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2021

Got anything else to say, Dr. Fauci?

Did Rand Paul get his apology? https://t.co/yRCGZPpiGo — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 18, 2021

Rand Paul deserves an apology. pic.twitter.com/CWbXvN5SIF — BigJim (@BigJimNCPA) May 18, 2021

Damn right he does.

So Rand Paul was correct. He actually looked at the science. Not so much "sciencing" from Fauci. — Kendall Nissley (@kgn88) May 18, 2021

So it was theater, which he denied under oath before Congress. https://t.co/fKbKFsgTTE — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) May 18, 2021

So @RandPaul was right. Dr. Fauci has lost all credibility. — Matthew Warren (@Matthew39207262) May 18, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci, your time has expired.