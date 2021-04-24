Vice President Kamala Harris cracks herself up quite often, especially if the subject is a serious one (such as the mess at the border).

Something else that made Harris chuckle came while talking about how many “women people” have lost jobs in the past year:

More cringe courtesy of the VP!

Trending

The nervous laughter isn’t infectious either.

Though Harris is often the one laughing while she’s speaking, her jokes occasionally don’t get any laughter from others.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Kamala HarrisPandemic