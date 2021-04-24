Vice President Kamala Harris cracks herself up quite often, especially if the subject is a serious one (such as the mess at the border).
Something else that made Harris chuckle came while talking about how many “women people” have lost jobs in the past year:
Kamala Harris laughs when describing how 2 million "women people" were forced out of the workforce in the pandemichttps://t.co/1xhyuEvxmM pic.twitter.com/4KJhyM7Nyd
More cringe courtesy of the VP!
She’s so bad at this https://t.co/4wFTCxd6jH
Good god she's just awful at this. https://t.co/f5BM8lXiof
The nervous laughter isn’t infectious either.
wonder why her campaign ended before iowa https://t.co/fXjhSRhun3
You would think her team would tell her to stop lol https://t.co/Uyq11PKkHP
Why does she always sound like a drunk, unprepared bridesmaid delivering a toast? https://t.co/cZx52Z2mNS
Though Harris is often the one laughing while she’s speaking, her jokes occasionally don’t get any laughter from others.