Vice President Kamala Harris cracks herself up quite often, especially if the subject is a serious one (such as the mess at the border).

Something else that made Harris chuckle came while talking about how many “women people” have lost jobs in the past year:

Kamala Harris laughs when describing how 2 million "women people" were forced out of the workforce in the pandemichttps://t.co/1xhyuEvxmM pic.twitter.com/4KJhyM7Nyd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 23, 2021

More cringe courtesy of the VP!

She’s so bad at this https://t.co/4wFTCxd6jH — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) April 24, 2021

Good god she's just awful at this. https://t.co/f5BM8lXiof — When The Levee Breaks (@eriContrarian) April 24, 2021

The nervous laughter isn’t infectious either.

wonder why her campaign ended before iowa https://t.co/fXjhSRhun3 — av (@monkeyfadetrade) April 24, 2021

You would think her team would tell her to stop lol https://t.co/Uyq11PKkHP — Do You Tyra Much? (@tyra_favara) April 24, 2021

Why does she always sound like a drunk, unprepared bridesmaid delivering a toast? https://t.co/cZx52Z2mNS — Henry (@_HMSP) April 24, 2021

Though Harris is often the one laughing while she’s speaking, her jokes occasionally don’t get any laughter from others.