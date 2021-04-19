By now you’re well aware that Kamala Harris has what is apparently a nervous habit of laughing at odd times, but as the following video shows, sometimes those listening to her jokes have a tendency to not laugh:
Kamala Harris just tried to crack a joke.
"Haha, everybody's laughing."
(no one was laughing) pic.twitter.com/rZPzGvIQUr
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 19, 2021
OOF.
I wonder why we don’t see more of her. https://t.co/ZVhJZlWPEP
— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) April 19, 2021
It’s a total mystery, right?
Same energy pic.twitter.com/gSQ9QvzkgF
— Jacob Standridge (@JStandridge_) April 19, 2021
<Biden WH staffer sees this video, orders up slightly used laugh track from 80s sitcom to send out with VP on upcoming appearances> 🙄 #NoOneButKamalaIsLaughing pic.twitter.com/x97ZRX6MLH
— Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) April 19, 2021
The VP is often the only one laughing:
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 19, 2021