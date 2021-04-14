The Intercept is reporting that some House and Senate Democrats are readying legislation to pack the Supreme Court, a move that just years ago Joe Biden said would only be undertaken by politicians “corrupted by power”:

Trending

Last week, President Biden signed an EO that he said would form a “bipartisan” commission to study expanding the Supreme Court, but obviously some Democrats don’t want to wait for that report.

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley had some things to say about congressional Democrats reportedly readying legislation to pack the court:

Also, wait for the media to provide some cover:

There are already a ton of comments from those who obviously don’t know the difference between court-packing and filling vacant seats.

“Court-packing is infrastructure” sounds very on-brand for the Democrats these days.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsJoe BidenJonathan TurleySCOTUSSupreme Court