As we told you yesterday, President Biden is forming a commission the White House says will be “bipartisan” (pause for laughter) that will be tasked with looking into court-packing and other possible changes to the SCOTUS. Years ago Biden called such a consideration “corrupt” and a “power grab,” but obviously something changed.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has caused a bit of triggering on the Left with his stance on court-packing:

In the 1960s, it was an "Impeach Earl Warren" campaigns. In 2021, it is a "Retire Stephen Breyer" campaign, including billboard trucks. Breyer is being cancelled because he spoke out against court packing–called naive by a MSNBC host… https://t.co/9IwA7p0CiI — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) April 9, 2021

As for Biden and the calls from the Left for Breyer to retire in the wake of his comments about court-packing, The Hill put it this way:

Despite pressure from progressives, Biden will let Breyer decide when to retire, aide says https://t.co/HALiftoTYJ pic.twitter.com/O9iDRWEDmr — The Hill (@thehill) April 10, 2021

That’s nice of Biden, but that’s not how it works:

No one can make Breyer do anything — Wyatt Da Wise (@WisemanWyatt) April 10, 2021

The President doesn’t let Breyer do anything — Brian Pridemore (@BrianPridemore3) April 10, 2021

Isn’t that nice if him?

He has no say in the matter, idiots. https://t.co/1SEYK5JpTS — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) April 10, 2021

‘Biden will let Breyer decide’? Do we really believe Biden can force Breyer to retire? — Teddy (@Thunda_munk) April 10, 2021

Do Supreme Court Justices need permission slips from presidents to remain on the court now? 🤔https://t.co/6tldqnKX2C — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) April 10, 2021

Maybe Biden’s SCOTUS commission will recommend a “permission slip” system for justices to remain on the bench — but only when there’s a Democrat in the White House.