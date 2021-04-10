As we told you yesterday, President Biden is forming a commission the White House says will be “bipartisan” (pause for laughter) that will be tasked with looking into court-packing and other possible changes to the SCOTUS. Years ago Biden called such a consideration “corrupt” and a “power grab,” but obviously something changed.

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has caused a bit of triggering on the Left with his stance on court-packing:

As for Biden and the calls from the Left for Breyer to retire in the wake of his comments about court-packing, The Hill put it this way:

That’s nice of Biden, but that’s not how it works:

Maybe Biden’s SCOTUS commission will recommend a “permission slip” system for justices to remain on the bench — but only when there’s a Democrat in the White House.

