Tomorrow President Biden is expected to announces executive actions on gun control:

BREAKING: President Biden to unveil executive action on gun control Thursday – Politico — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 7, 2021

JUST HAPPENED: When asked about reports of gun control executive actions, Press Sec. @jrpsaki confirms President Biden “will have more to say tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/aSxHemBheM — NRA (@NRA) April 7, 2021

Dana Loesch wants to know something:

Does it include bringing charges against members of his family for stealing a handgun and falsifying a 4473? https://t.co/PvOWZnTBiV — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 7, 2021

Hey, great question! We won’t hold our breath waiting for anybody in the White House press (except maybe for Peter Doocy) to ask.

I think @DLoesch wins with this one. — Jack Norton (@JackNortonGA) April 7, 2021

Few things enrage me more than politicians who want to add more laws while deliberately refusing to enforce the existing laws https://t.co/D2VVCZJnyZ — Son of Dr. Spengler (@spengjr) April 7, 2021

C'mon leftists. Answer @DLoesch question. It's a good, fair and deserves an answer. After all no one is above the law. https://t.co/AgC8SroVRt — Michael Crow (@Crowman313) April 7, 2021

No, because he believes the Second Amendment protects Hunters. — Ed D. (@EdDinIL) April 7, 2021

