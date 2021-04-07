President Biden again today pitched his “infrastructure plan” that’s light on actual infrastructure, but he’s still got big train dreams for America:

Biden responds to GOP criticism that his infrastructure plan goes beyond traditional transit, saying trains & highway once weren't tradition: "The idea of infrastructure has always evolved to meet the aspirations of the American people and their needs. It's evolving again today" pic.twitter.com/RIi0aFJJfk — CBS News (@CBSNews) April 7, 2021

In his remarks, Biden also made it clear he’s got a big vision as far as speed goes:

Biden urges Americans to imagine high-speed rail traveling across the country as fast as they can in a plane. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 7, 2021

Quote from Biden: "Imagine a world where you and your family…can travel on a high-speed train close to as fast as you can go across the country in a plane." Just how fast are the Biden trains? — John Kartch (@johnkartch) April 7, 2021

Color us skeptical.

Apparently, Biden thinks that trains are capable of traveling at 400 miles per hour. https://t.co/dXXZlMy78s — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) April 7, 2021

Biden thinks the infrastructure bill will make trains move faster than planes — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) April 7, 2021

Or at least he’d like everybody else to believe that.

When his handlers were helping him get ready they said "Joe we can make the choo choo trains you like faster than airplanes! But you have to finish your applesauce and get dressed first." https://t.co/ostfbTBbHC — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 7, 2021

Maybe somebody at the next briefing could ask Jen Psaki to describe what in Biden’s “infrastructure plan” will allow trains to travel several hundred miles per hour.

Our enemies are all building Hypersonic missiles and the Biden Administration is working on Hypersonic trains — Michael Foster (@Mfoster392) April 7, 2021

Biden is a train guy. I am a train guy. On the East Coast, I travel via nothing else from Virginia to Connecticut. But even the TGV (yes, FRANCE has the record fast commercial train lol) usually only runs around 200 mph. That's not cost efficient cross country & over mountains. https://t.co/nMLxsP2a0R — Tiana Lowe (@TianaTheFirst) April 7, 2021

Clearly Biden isn’t somebody who cares about cost-efficiency.

has anyone seen the fed govt try to do literally anything? "high-speed" is just not a term that's in their playbook. leave these types of things to the private sector https://t.co/kBZnR57PE2 — shmasonsays (@shmasonsays) April 7, 2021

In reality Biden's train will be just slightly faster than Buttigieg's bicycle… 😬😂 — Charles W. 🇺🇸 #AmericaFirstParty (@CW2PointO) April 7, 2021

As fast as Buttigieg’s bicycle with him riding it, or with his bike riding on an SUV?