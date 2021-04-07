President Biden again today pitched his “infrastructure plan” that’s light on actual infrastructure, but he’s still got big train dreams for America:

In his remarks, Biden also made it clear he’s got a big vision as far as speed goes:

Color us skeptical.

Or at least he’d like everybody else to believe that.

Maybe somebody at the next briefing could ask Jen Psaki to describe what in Biden’s “infrastructure plan” will allow trains to travel several hundred miles per hour.

Clearly Biden isn’t somebody who cares about cost-efficiency.

As fast as Buttigieg’s bicycle with him riding it, or with his bike riding on an SUV?

