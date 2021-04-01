Last month, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that you shouldn’t have to own a car to make ends meet in America:

And just to prove it, Buttigieg rode his bicycle to President Biden’s first cabinet meeting on Thursday:

However, people are wondering what the video really shows. Buttigieg has said that you shouldn’t have to own a car to make ends meet in America, but there might be exceptions:

Hey, if Mayor Pete wants to bike around DC, more power to him, but if it’s just more staged BS for the purpose of “green” promotion, he should make it known. Questions remain.

Of course! And one final good point:

Yep, we’ll give Kerry that much.

