Last month, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said that you shouldn’t have to own a car to make ends meet in America:

You should not have to own a car to prosper in this country, no matter what kind of community you're living in. — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) March 25, 2021

And just to prove it, Buttigieg rode his bicycle to President Biden’s first cabinet meeting on Thursday:

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg biked to the White House for today's Cabinet Meeting, it would appear. pic.twitter.com/XfYRB3COqm — DJ Judd (@DJJudd) April 1, 2021

Great way to get around! https://t.co/UdDdhxBgnD — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) April 2, 2021

However, people are wondering what the video really shows. Buttigieg has said that you shouldn’t have to own a car to make ends meet in America, but there might be exceptions:

Pete Buttigieg's dog and pony show. Use an armored Suburban to bring a bike within a short distance of the destination. Unload it and ride in with a security detail in tow, pretending to save energy. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/Pxynakrl59 — Tim Xeriland (@Xeriland) April 1, 2021

With a convoy of SUVs following him… https://t.co/lBuGsd9a72 — JT Lewis (@thejtlewis) April 1, 2021

Hey, if Mayor Pete wants to bike around DC, more power to him, but if it’s just more staged BS for the purpose of “green” promotion, he should make it known. Questions remain.

All about the optics. — Gray Goatee (@gray_goatee) April 2, 2021

None of what you see is real. https://t.co/pgsWhclDqT — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 2, 2021

You got caught getting out of the SUV you clownshow. https://t.co/qTOLfrXEQz — Jersey Jackass (@Oldglorycries) April 2, 2021

“ It would appear” he took an SUV first #JustSaying https://t.co/LDGQZRhwEA — Michael Tammero (@FOXlightMichael) April 2, 2021

got that mask on tho 😂 — Dave (@dccrue) April 2, 2021

Next time I’m gonna do a 40 mile bike ride I’ll have to pull a Pete Buttigieg and have my security detail drive me 39 miles and I’ll take it home…pic.twitter.com/RAFTlsTqX3 — Tom McGuire (@TomMcGuire_12) April 2, 2021

Of course! And one final good point:

At least John Kerry had the balls to just say he flies private because he's more important than you https://t.co/Yoanjs5Mpc — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) April 2, 2021

Yep, we’ll give Kerry that much.