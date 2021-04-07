As we told you earlier today, Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made it clear on Twitter that she thinks almost everything can be called “infrastructure”:

Wouldn't it just be easier for Dem Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to tell us what *isn't* 'infrastructure'? https://t.co/lISxV7PmCj — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 7, 2021

Gillibrand’s “infrastructure” list includes…

Paid leave is infrastructure.

Child care is infrastructure.

Caregiving is infrastructure. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) April 7, 2021

Wow, just about everything is infrastructure! Well, not everything, as Sen. Ted Cruz pointed out:

Abortion is infrastructure. Gun control is infrastructure. Forced unionization is infrastructure. Whatever the Left wants is infrastructure. You know what’s not? Roads & bridges. ONLY 5% OF BIDEN’s “INFRASTRUCTURE” BILL IS ROADS & BRIDGES. 🤡🤡 https://t.co/jgP3ZEwGCy — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 7, 2021

Normally you’d expect more infrastructure in something called an “infrastructure bill.” There’s as much infrastructure in the “infrastructure bill” as there is “affordable” in the “Affordable Care Act.”