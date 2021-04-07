As we told you earlier today, Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand made it clear on Twitter that she thinks almost everything can be called “infrastructure”:

Wow, just about everything is infrastructure! Well, not everything, as Sen. Ted Cruz pointed out:

Normally you’d expect more infrastructure in something called an “infrastructure bill.” There’s as much infrastructure in the “infrastructure bill” as there is “affordable” in the “Affordable Care Act.”

