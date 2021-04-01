As we told you previously, Delta CEO Ed Bastian has declared the Georgia election law “unacceptable.” Firing back, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp slammed the Delta CEO’s corporate virtue-signaling.

Well, the Republican-controlled Georgia House also has some input to the situation:

Trending

Pass the popcorn!

Irony has been spotted:

Hmm, what gives?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: deltageorgiaVoter ID