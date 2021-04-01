As we told you previously, Delta CEO Ed Bastian has declared the Georgia election law “unacceptable.” Firing back, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp slammed the Delta CEO’s corporate virtue-signaling.

Well, the Republican-controlled Georgia House also has some input to the situation:

BREAKING: The Georgia House has passed a bill stripping Delta of a multimillion tax break after it criticized the state’s election reform https://t.co/dBVSb2H7uh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 1, 2021

Georgia House votes to strip Delta Air Lines of millions in tax breaks after CEO criticizes new voting law https://t.co/kTEqZGY26c — TheBlaze (@theblaze) April 1, 2021

Georgia Republicans voted to strip Delta Air Lines of a jet fuel tax break worth tens of millions of dollars after Delta condemn the state's Republican-designed voting restrictions. https://t.co/Xyj4H5rD3C — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 1, 2021

Pass the popcorn!

A Republican Party with teeth is the only chance we have. Good for them. https://t.co/GJevUfSIUQ — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 1, 2021

Actually, this is exactly how you fight against corporate wokism. Nice. https://t.co/XEnHtPGEk7 — Ellie Bufkin (@ellie_bufkin) April 1, 2021

Irony has been spotted:

The "corporations should pay their fair share" people are really mad about this lol https://t.co/CqFsmFpWRv — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) April 1, 2021

Hmm, what gives?