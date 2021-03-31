We’ve been waiting on pins and needles for Delta Airlines — whose hub is in Atlanta — to weigh in on Georgia’s new election law.

Well, the wait is over, and let the record show that Delta CEO Ed Bastian is very much against it:

Here is @Delta memo from CEO on Georgia voting bill: “I need to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable… The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. This is simply not true” pic.twitter.com/1KetMY6Ihh — davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) March 31, 2021

Why is the CEO of Delta Airlines getting involved in this? https://t.co/lXPQ2zaUIv — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 31, 2021

Because if not Delta, then who?

Ed Bastian “[needs] to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values.” How rude of Gov. Brian Kemp not to take Delta’s feelings into consideration.

Anyway, it’s good to know that going forward, Bastian and Delta will be working tirelessly to ensure that minorities are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve:

Great news. You no longer need an ID to fly @Delta. https://t.co/rpqGczIPlQ — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 31, 2021

Wow, that is great news!

Wait, hold on … breaking news coming in just now:

Wait…I’ve just learned that @Delta *does* require minorities to show ID. Why is Delta banning disadvantaged communities from flying? https://t.co/kr9bYi53p0 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 31, 2021

Care to explain, Delta?

Does Delta even offer people water while waiting in the security line? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 31, 2021

Come to think of it, they don’t!

And if you don’t have a Real ID by next year, I think you need 2 forms of ID to fly. White supremacy af. — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) March 31, 2021

For shame, Delta. You’re effectively putting people back in chains.

@Delta needs to do away with the “Class” system which is rooted in racism and white supremacy — patriotsdotwin “Cyber-Criminal” (@Shifu_Snake) March 31, 2021

Every time you look in the “first class” section of a @delta flight, it’s overwhelming white. Why does @delta allow a special “white class” section on their planes? https://t.co/tL8Lq57zfU — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) March 31, 2021

Answer the question, Ed Bastian. Or we’ll be left with no choice but to conclude that Delta hates minorities.

Until Delta pulls all operations from the state and eats the losses, I'm treating it as BS. https://t.co/JzjV7ICT5J — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 31, 2021

Treat it as BS because it is BS.

What's @Delta position on @staceyabrams claims that she should be the rightful governor of Georgia. https://t.co/lgASzuHspp — Random Guy (@NNJ_Taxman) March 31, 2021

Just to be clear, Democrats are still arguing there was widespread voter suppression in the state in 2018 — a lie without evidence. That argument undermining electoral confidence was promoted by the media and tolerated by corporations. https://t.co/Zhm3tyYn9s — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 31, 2021

You’re grounded, Delta.