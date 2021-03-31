We’ve been waiting on pins and needles for Delta Airlines — whose hub is in Atlanta — to weigh in on Georgia’s new election law.

Well, the wait is over, and let the record show that Delta CEO Ed Bastian is very much against it:

Because if not Delta, then who?

Ed Bastian “[needs] to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values.” How rude of Gov. Brian Kemp not to take Delta’s feelings into consideration.

Anyway, it’s good to know that going forward, Bastian and Delta will be working tirelessly to ensure that minorities are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve:

Wow, that is great news!

Wait, hold on … breaking news coming in just now:

Care to explain, Delta?

Come to think of it, they don’t!

For shame, Delta. You’re effectively putting people back in chains.

Answer the question, Ed Bastian. Or we’ll be left with no choice but to conclude that Delta hates minorities.

Treat it as BS because it is BS.

You’re grounded, Delta.

