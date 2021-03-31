Delta CEO Ed Bastian recently denounced Georgia’s SB 202 as a giant step backward for civil rights.

Here is @Delta memo from CEO on Georgia voting bill: “I need to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable… The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. This is simply not true” pic.twitter.com/1KetMY6Ihh — davidshepardson (@davidshepardson) March 31, 2021

According to Bastian, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp effectively signed Jim Crow legislation into law by legalizing voting requirements like ID, even from black voters. Crazy, right? Delta would never require IDs from members of an underrepresented community.

Well, you know, except if those members of that underrepresented community want to board one of Delta’s planes.

In his response to Bastian’s memo, Brian Kemp points that out, along with a few other things:

.@GovKemp on Delta’s stance:

“Today's statement by Delta CEO Ed Bastian stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company, ignores the content of the new law, and unfortunately continues to spread the same false attacks being repeated by partisan activists.” #gapol pic.twitter.com/kWqkmr0IZV — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 31, 2021

Ouch.

Is it shade, or just multiple slaps in Delta’s face?

Kemp’s not lying when he says that Bastian and Delta were cool with SB 202 not so long ago. Here’s Bastian’s statement from March 26:

Guess the urge to virtue-signal was just too powerful to resist.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.