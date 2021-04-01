As we told you yesterday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in response to people asking why she wasn’t doing a “crying at the fence” type photo op now that the crisis at the border is even worse than last year, explained that there isn’t a “surge” because what’s happening doesn’t constitute an “insurgency.” After that AOC received offers to send her free dictionaries that went unanswered.

Today AOC continued to spin the issue and ended up taking things in a perhaps unintentional direction:

“Who helped build the cages in the first place”? Fortunately for AOC, there are a lot of people who DO remember:

Trending

Ouch! The truth hurts.

Yep, everybody remembers, AOC!

***

Related:

‘We can do $10 trillion’: AOC explains that Joe Biden’s ‘infrastructure’ plan is a great start and all, but it’s not nearly expensive enough

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCBarack Obamaillegal immigrationJoe Biden