As we told you yesterday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, in response to people asking why she wasn’t doing a “crying at the fence” type photo op now that the crisis at the border is even worse than last year, explained that there isn’t a “surge” because what’s happening doesn’t constitute an “insurgency.” After that AOC received offers to send her free dictionaries that went unanswered.

Today AOC continued to spin the issue and ended up taking things in a perhaps unintentional direction:

A lot of people who are just now suddenly horrified at the dehumanizing conditions at our border are the same folks who dehumanize immigrants + helped build these cages in the 1st place. When we tried to stop this infrastructure over a year ago,we were overruled by BOTH parties. https://t.co/XRt7mKtFq1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 1, 2021

A politician’s strength isn’t based on a trip. It’s based on their policy and voting RECORD. And the fact is a LOT of Ted Cruz types who are now going down to meet refugee children in boats outfitted w/ machine guns are the ones who helped create this problem in the first place. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 1, 2021

“Who helped build the cages in the first place”? Fortunately for AOC, there are a lot of people who DO remember:

Lol, I don't think she knows who built the cages…. https://t.co/OAsDBwt4ir — Libertalia (@ProPatriaMori76) April 1, 2021

OBAMA and BIDEN built the cages you CLOWN 🤡🤡🤡 @AOC https://t.co/CgcMjO7kP5 — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) April 1, 2021

Ouch! The truth hurts.

Looks like she forgot the Obama administration was the group that built these cages, LOL. — Jason (@Jason06062015) April 1, 2021

Who built the cages, sweetheart? https://t.co/oKeA4sXhiy — Sam, Anime POTUS (@NotWokeAF) April 1, 2021

They were built under the Obama administration 😒 — A L I C I A (@ModernSondays) April 1, 2021

Yep, Obama and Biden built the cages. — BΞN JØNΞS (@silberstreak) April 1, 2021

Is @AOC seriously trying to rewrite history? Barack and Joe built them and Joe is still not closing them. https://t.co/foNpDpenfy — Honoré de Balsac (@yungmelvinbragg) April 1, 2021

When she refers to those who helped build the cages in the first place I wonder if she’s referring to Barry O? https://t.co/0du9LbHE2L — Anthony Ybarra (@twon6970) April 1, 2021

Yep, everybody remembers, AOC!

