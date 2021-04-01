Far be it from us to tell you how to parent your kids, but if we may, we’d like to humbly suggest that you don’t let them study economics at Boston University.

Because AOC studied economics at Boston University, and this is her take on Joe Biden’s $2-trillion infrastructure proposal:

Here, maybe if you listen to her, it’ll make more sense.

April Fools! It makes less:

We’re the wealthiest nation on earth! Of course we can swing $10 trillion! At the very least!

Trending

There’s an unlimited supply of zeroes at our disposal. Might as well use ’em, right? It’s just smart policy. How could anyone possibly be against it?

The Enchanted Forest of Money Trees.

Budgets are as mysterious to her as garbage disposals.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCClimate changehealth careinfrastructureinfrastructure planJoe Bidenrachel maddowwealth