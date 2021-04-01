Far be it from us to tell you how to parent your kids, but if we may, we’d like to humbly suggest that you don’t let them study economics at Boston University.

Because AOC studied economics at Boston University, and this is her take on Joe Biden’s $2-trillion infrastructure proposal:

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez calls Pres. Biden's infrastructure plan a "very inspiring vision," is concerned $2.2T is not enough to realize it. "We are in a devastating economic moment…we're the wealthiest nation in the history of the world. So, we can do $10T."https://t.co/KxK7uijBWw — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 1, 2021

Here, maybe if you listen to her, it’ll make more sense.

April Fools! It makes less:

And here is the part where Rep. Ocasio-Cortez mentions the 10 trillion number that caught @Lawrence 's attention. We'll have the full @AOC interview published later tonight. pic.twitter.com/y7ZXNr9sht — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) April 1, 2021

We’re the wealthiest nation on earth! Of course we can swing $10 trillion! At the very least!

