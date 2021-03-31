Back when Donald Trump was in the White House, everybody remembers Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s photo ops at the border while the media ran with the Democrats’ “kids in cages” talking points:

But now the problem at the border is even worse, but you’ve probably noticed that AOC hasn’t been sounding the alarm about the issue. Now that President Biden is in office, he’s even getting some help from AOC when it comes to spin. This one comes with a beverage warning:

AOC on Instagram Live talking about the border: “Anyone who is using the term ‘surge’ around you consciously is trying to invoke a militaristic frame… This is not a surge. These are children and they are not insurgents.”

Not knowing the difference between the meaning of "surge" and "insurgent" – and then using it as a talking point about white supremacy – is peak AOC. https://t.co/1pUyvQ5hbE — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 31, 2021

i dont think she knows about the dictionary https://t.co/Ce5muOczGS pic.twitter.com/ha4CFjJA9Q — Crippled By Depress Yet I Simp For Pinkyorange4 (@Alexjonesbones1) March 31, 2021

If I send her a dictionary, does that count as a campaign contribution? — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) March 31, 2021

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the intellectual wing of the Democratic Party. — Dr. Jack Lynx (@LuvFuzzyBunnies) March 31, 2021

Imagine what our founders would think knowing that this person is a representative with a national audience https://t.co/FvE1PsXEhl — Mayor Danny (@Dmess16) March 31, 2021

Lmfao, well when’s her next photo shot at the border? — Tyler 🇺🇸 (@QuietestGuy) March 31, 2021

“White Supremacy “- A term used by @AOC when she has no valid arguments or is trying to push an agenda! — Kero36 (@caryapr) March 31, 2021

AOC saying over on IG that if we call it a surge at the border that’s militaristic pic.twitter.com/Vq0sILV5sC — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 31, 2021

