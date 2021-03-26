Earlier this week President Biden said that Vice President Kamala Harris would take the lead on handling the major problems at the border (don’t call it a crisis!):

JUST IN: Biden taps Harris to lead on immigration amid border crisis https://t.co/h8ky3rnr3t pic.twitter.com/FX4wTLoCNG — The Hill (@thehill) March 24, 2021

However, the VP’s office obviously doesn’t want Harris held responsible for the conditions at the border. There’s some backpedaling going on, and it depends on what your definition of “take the lead on immigration” is:

Symone Sanders denies that Kamala Harris is “doing the border” and says she is only leading “diplomatic efforts” for “root causes” of migration — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 26, 2021

Full quote from Harris spokesperson Symone Sanders: "I will just reiterate that the @VP is not doing the border. The president asked the vice president to take on the diplomatic efforts with Mexico and countries of the North Triangle to address the root causes of migration." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 26, 2021

Kamala Harris spox @SymoneSanders46 tells press pool @emiliemunson that @VP has no trips to the border "in the near future," reinforcing that her job is the "root causes" of migration from Northern Triangle countries. — Noah Bierman (@Noahbierman) March 26, 2021

Maybe that’s why Harris is nowhere near the border today:

After she was put in charge of the border crisis, @VP Kamala Harris travels to Connecticut to visit a Boys and Girls club and a child care center to talk about the stimulus — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 26, 2021

And that leads us back to square one:

So who is “doing the border” then? 🤨 https://t.co/fkpLqiRKaX — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) March 26, 2021

Apparently nobody because it keeps getting worse, but according to former DHS director Tom Homan, that’s by design.