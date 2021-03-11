Yesterday the Washington Post reported that there’s a record number of migrants being held at the border and the problem just keeps getting worse. We used the term “problem,” but according to former ICE acting director Tom Homan, what’s happening is by design, and he explained why in this video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott:

Former ICE Director Tom Homan in Feb.: Biden “designed” border crisis to bring millions into U.S. “who will now be counted on the census because Biden overturned that, which leads to seats in the House [and] Electoral College [votes] in elections. This is … [a] quest for power” pic.twitter.com/GDycyfRrFt — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 11, 2021

Well, there it is!

Gotta get votes somehow https://t.co/eqFtzcuYTa — MULK (@T__Mulk21) March 11, 2021

And Biden/Harris haven’t even been in office two full months yet. Just imagine what’s in store.