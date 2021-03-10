According to a Washington Post report, President Biden has eclipsed former President Trump when it comes to one particular area:

At border, record number of migrant youths wait in adult detention cells for longer than legally allowed https://t.co/VyZw8zNlmz — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 11, 2021

Nearly 3,500 unaccompanied teens and children are stuck at Border Patrol stations waiting for shelter beds to open. The largest number of minors held this way during the Trump administration was about 2,600 in June 2019, @NickMiroff reports. https://t.co/CEXoQHT9Nq — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) March 11, 2021

First off, here’s a “fixed it for you” version if we had consistent media:

Headline: BIDEN ADMINISTRATION HOLDING 30% MORE UNACCOMPANIED CHILDREN IN CAGES THAN TRUMP EVER DID https://t.co/1uqg6pAufU — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 11, 2021

As if that would ever be the media spin!

Is this a cage? This LOOKS like a cage. Bet you would call it a cage if Trump was pres. — Pam (@lifebythecreek) March 11, 2021

Cages. The word you're looking for is "cages". — Dave Gray (@docgray81) March 11, 2021

That word was reserved only for the Trump administration. For the moment the *correct* terminology is apparently “Border Patrol stations.”

At least the tweets are nice. — nortouQ (@nortouQ) March 11, 2021

So who are the nazis in this situation?? Or we don’t do this anymore? https://t.co/gTUMSDAkL0 — Neanderthal mega super duper antirascist Thinker (@RyanHunsader) March 11, 2021

Narrator: As it turns out, we don’t do this anymore.

So the kids are waiting in cages until a spot in the concentration camp opens up, got it. — Sark's my Coach (@Tittlewk93) March 11, 2021

Biden detains more immigrant kids than Trump did for longer than the law allows, but aT LeAsT tHeYrE nOt In CaGeS, but playful fun happy contagion centers of grim steel and concrete. https://t.co/8eJjsTZb9H pic.twitter.com/dKOWnlxB5A — Razor (@hale_razor) March 11, 2021

Isn’t that special?

Are we protesting mattress companies that sell beds to these concentration camps? https://t.co/0f5BzszU06 — “NOT” a Dr. Smittie™ GE.D (@smittie61984) March 11, 2021

For some reason that hasn’t yet become a problem for the Democrats.