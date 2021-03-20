People are flooding the Mexico/US border at the previous invitation of Joe Biden, and now the problem is where to put everybody. The media isn’t allowed to visit those areas, but members of Congress have been there and say the situation has gotten overwhelming (but the WH insists it’s not a “crisis”).

The Biden administration has now contracted with hotels to provide rooms to house those coming across the border, according to Axios:

Meanwhile, the Biden admin is reportedly reverting to a Trump-era policy in an attempt to slow down the migrants heading through Mexico that Biden basically invited last year.

It’s come to this.

The Washington Post also reports the administration is considering flying some migrants to northern border states.

This is also being pointed out:

#Priorities

