The Washington Post is reporting that the Biden administration is considering a plan to fly migrants taken into custody while crossing into the U.S. from Mexico to Border Patrol stations along the Canadian border for processing:

SCOOP: Biden administration considers flying migrants to states along Canadian border. Internal email shows 1,000 family members and children have crossed Rio Grande in recent hours and 1,000 more are waiting for intake process https://t.co/Wymvc8xJlo — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) March 19, 2021

It’s not a crisis except for the part where they’ve run out of room and need to send people thousands of miles away?

In case this wasn't clear, the US is not sending migrants to Canada. CBP is desperate for space and staffing, and the Border Patrol stations along Canadian border have reserves of both. — Nick Miroff (@NickMiroff) March 19, 2021

It’s going to get worse, too:

Absolutely massive groups crossing right now. https://t.co/3vQi5qwj6O — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 19, 2021

Team Biden is trying to say the Trump administration did something similar:

“During the peak of the 2019 border surge, when unprecedented numbers of migrant families crossed into the United States, the Trump administration also used ICE Air flights to send families to different border sectors that had capacity to hold them.” https://t.co/Ucj57fjpsE — Aline Barros (@AlineBarros2) March 19, 2021

Republicans are sounding the alarm:

While Americans are being told to avoid nonessential travel during a pandemic, the Biden Admin considers using taxpayer dollars to fly migrants to the northern border forcing even more communities to bear the burden of the #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/8Nipixnpdf — House Homeland GOP (@HomelandGOP) March 19, 2021

And:

Illegal aliens crossing our southern border have no business being transported to northern ports of entry, like the Blue Water Bridge in #MI10. This is not only unacceptable, it is a public health threat. https://t.co/KlDDs4owJT — Representative Lisa McClain (@RepLisaMcClain) March 19, 2021

