During the presidential campaign, Joe Biden all but sent out invitations for people to flood to the U.S. border in order to be let in when he’s elected:

Flashback: In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/Fq1vCNEN75 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

Now that reality has kicked in, President Biden is saying “don’t come over.” However, they’re still coming, and the New York Times is reporting the Biden admin is taking drastic measures, and that seems to include a return to a Trump policy:

Breaking News: The Biden administration is quietly pressing Mexico to curb migrants coming to the U.S., Mexican officials said, a move echoing Trump-era policy. https://t.co/zGjMIyw9nO — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 18, 2021

At what point does all this become that word the Biden White House refuses to use?

"There is no crisis!" –sends FEMA "There is no crisis!" –reopens camps "There is no crisis!" –converts NASA facilities "There is no crisis!" –begs Mexico to stop the flow.#BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/yDffmvDfb3 — Chesty Puller's Ghost 🇺🇲 (@ChestyPullerGst) March 18, 2021

Oh really? Thought it wasn’t a crisis? https://t.co/CnElnwCqvV — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 18, 2021

Wow, this is evolving quickly.

Well Joe Biden has clearly not read the poem on the Statue of Liberty. https://t.co/RCNV5CLnlW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 18, 2021

Yeah, what gives!?

Biden broke a mostly working border and then blamed Trump. https://t.co/FaaCdFA6FK — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) March 18, 2021

And now it’s “full reverse!”

This is vintage Democrats. Walk in the door, fk everything up, then quietly do it just like the Republicans did. https://t.co/qwKPodZYBg — Blue Check Neanderthal (@pvtjokerus) March 18, 2021

It’s ok. You can admit that Trumps policies were right on while still clutching you pussy hat and claiming orange man *still* bad. https://t.co/avJHQfEOCN — Centered Socal 😎 (@CenteredSocal) March 18, 2021

Trump tells Mexico to get ahold of the migration problem on their end or face economic consequences. US media flip out. Biden tacitly links vaccine offers to Mexico's migration policies, "quietly pressing" them to stop a crisis that's making him look bad. Media shrug. https://t.co/0cjTgTVEar — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) March 18, 2021

