During a debate last year, Joe Biden went out of his way to let everybody know they should flood the border if he were to be elected president:

Flashback: In the first Democratic primary debate, Biden says when he’s president, illegal immigrants should “immediately surge to the border” pic.twitter.com/Fq1vCNEN75 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 17, 2021

Now that Biden’s president and people are doing exactly what he encouraged them to do, the backpedal has begun:

Biden to would-be undocumented migrants: 'Don't come' to U.S. @Phil_Mattingly reports pic.twitter.com/3WErbLW3Ag — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) March 17, 2021

In attempting to at least partly stick to President Biden’s current “don’t come” message, the Homeland Security secretary added a “wink wink nudge nudge” element in his message to certain “loving parents”:

Biden's DHS Secretary Mayorkas tells migrant parents “we will not expel” your child if sent here alonehttps://t.co/7plkcJVXAo pic.twitter.com/JzqRBirUaY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 18, 2021

Yep, he actually said this:

“We well understand that out of desperation, some children might not wait. Some loving parents might send their child to traverse Mexico alone to reach the southern border. I hope they don’t undertake that perilous journey but if they do, we will not expel that child.”

A better message would be “under no circumstances allow your child walk alone across Mexico” to the U.S., but that’s a bridge too far for somebody from this administration.

How does Biden's DHS Secretary Mayorkas know who these parents are of the children crossing the border alone and why is the Biden administration supporting horrific neglect, if not actual child abuse? @ComfortablySmug https://t.co/XSyd4HkFoS — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) March 18, 2021

But an American parent who lets their kid walk to the store or playground or school can get arrested for child neglect. OK, that makes sense. — JustAHippieChick (@HonoraDavey11) March 18, 2021

“Making sense” isn’t a requirement for any Biden administration policy.

Biden’s administration actively encouraging child trafficking. This is vile. https://t.co/rhRrA20tqY — NN (@NnPnemck) March 18, 2021

Dear God, what an ignorant clown. https://t.co/mUqsGdPW2k — Linda S (@LinSapCT) March 18, 2021

Is the DHS Secretary actually telling parents from other countries to traffick their children to the United States? https://t.co/sapHmZzdvX — Joe Blake (@jbalt63) March 18, 2021

This message is not humane. It encourages migrants to make the dangerous journey to the border and empowers cartels, gangs, and human traffickers. It's why even Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden himself all rejected this message in 2014. https://t.co/MFgNPjAhxs — Tommy Pigott (@TCPigott) March 18, 2021

I hope everyone can love someone and be loved by someone as much as Mayorkas loves illegal immigration — Mike Howell (@MHowellTweets) March 18, 2021

It’s unbelievable.