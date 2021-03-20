Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy was among members of Congress to visit detention facilities that hold people who have flooded to the border after Joe Biden sent out the invitation last year. Here’s what Murphy had to say about what he saw, and we’ll have to take his word for it since the media are being denied access to those areas:

Katie Pavlich and others spotted a Democrat narrative-buster in Murphy’s tweet:

Perhaps he was sensing a bit of a backfire developing, Sen. Murphy followed up with a “clarification”:

That clarifies some things, just not maybe in the way the Democrats would like…

The spin continues to be dizzying.

