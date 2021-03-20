Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy was among members of Congress to visit detention facilities that hold people who have flooded to the border after Joe Biden sent out the invitation last year. Here’s what Murphy had to say about what he saw, and we’ll have to take his word for it since the media are being denied access to those areas:

Just left the border processing facility. 100s of kids packed into big open rooms. In a corner, I fought back tears as a 13 yr old girl sobbbed uncontrollably explaining thru a translator how terrified she was, having been separated from her grandmother and without her parents. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 19, 2021

Katie Pavlich and others spotted a Democrat narrative-buster in Murphy’s tweet:

The Biden administration is separating kids from their family members, according to this Democrat Senator https://t.co/dEsdS0VaFm — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 19, 2021

So… Joe Biden picked up right where Obama left off. Awful. https://t.co/SXEduX90MZ — RBe (@RBPundit) March 20, 2021

Perhaps he was sensing a bit of a backfire developing, Sen. Murphy followed up with a “clarification”:

For clarification, kids are no longer separated from their parents at the border (in this case, the girl’s parents are in the US). But even though kids can now stay and apply for asylum, if they are traveling w relatives who aren’t parents, the relative can’t stay. — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 19, 2021

That clarifies some things, just not maybe in the way the Democrats would like…

For all of the uproar about separating kids from “parents,” the fact that many parents voluntarily separate themselves and leave their kids to be alone or in the hands of traffickers should be a bigger deal. https://t.co/ROfEBZGEHr — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 19, 2021

“Instead of separating kids from their parents we separate them from their relatives” is one hell of a spin https://t.co/c4Lbdbx0Ix — zach carter ☭ (@zachjcarter) March 19, 2021

"You see, we're now separating kids from their relatives and keeping them terrified and sobbing uncontrollably in detention facilities. It's totally different" https://t.co/7B1PXQwjla — Derek Tacton (@DTacton) March 19, 2021

The spin continues to be dizzying.