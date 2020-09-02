Joe Biden spoke today, and in a rare occurrence, he actually fielded questions from some reporters. However, it was a tightly managed event:

Instead of Biden calling on reporters from a pre-approved list that his handlers give him, he is just letting his staff call on reporters. pic.twitter.com/2QI93xcF3G — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) September 2, 2020

How did it go? Well, Biden’s take on officer-involved shootings was an incoherent mess, and he said the words “angel dust” (if that gives you any idea).

But what wasn’t Biden asked about? It starts here:

Joe Biden said that the rioters must be held accountable, yet his VP pick Kamala Harris is raising money to BAIL THEM OUT! — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) September 2, 2020

And guess what Biden was NOT asked.

When is a reporter going to ask Biden about Kamala helping raise money to bail out the rioters, looters and anarchists? Asking for a friend… — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) September 2, 2020

Has Biden been asked about why his campaign donated money to bail rioters out in Minneapolis and why his running mate solicited those donations on twitter as well? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2020

That and so much more:

Just watch – no reporter will ask Biden about his contradictory statements on fracking. Since Biden is not in PA today, chances are he’s against fracking again. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) September 2, 2020

Why wasn't Joe Biden asked if he condemns the RNC Convention goers being accosted, when they left the venue? One would think he would just come out against that type of behavior… Guess not. — No To Joe 2020 ℛℒℋ (@_Jrlh_) September 2, 2020

If Biden is so pro mask why wasn’t he asked or did he comment on Nancy Pelosi not wearing one ?

Things people want to know. — Adam Schiff‘s jet pack (@DesertMonkey4) September 2, 2020

Why wasn’t @JoeBiden asked about Pelosi’s Hypocrisy attending a Salon without a mask during Covid Lockdown?! #PelosiBlowout #HidinBiden What a disgrace! pic.twitter.com/aAM00qwEhC — Carla ✝️🕊🇺🇸🦅 #KAG #Trump2020 (@vergfam) September 2, 2020

Biden did, however, field what he could see was a “hostile question” coming from Fox News’ Peter Doocy:

. @pdoocy just grabbed Joe Biden on his way out and asked why he was still hosting rallies in MARCH if he was supposedly warning Trump about the seriousness of COVID-19 in JANUARY. Biden had no response whatsoever and went on a long rant to deflect from his hypocrisy. pic.twitter.com/astVPWosGO — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 2, 2020

Talk about a dodge.