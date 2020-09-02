Joe Biden spoke today ahead of his scheduled visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin on Thursday. In a rare event, Biden actually fielded a few questions from reporters.

During one response, Biden said something that raised some eyebrows:

Why is @JoeBiden talking about Angel dust? — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) September 2, 2020

Sweet mother of Pearl, now @JoeBiden is talking about spreading angel dust around. 😂😂😂 — FedUpWithTheBullsh*t (@FedUpWithTheBu2) September 2, 2020

When you spend that much time in your basement, such things are bound to happen.

Biden, faulting Trump’s small-business relief COVID response: “This administration seems to think it’s all of a sudden going to go away, like angel dust is going to be sprayed around —everything’s going to be ok” [“angel dust” is PCP; “fairy dust” is probably what he meant] — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) September 2, 2020

Joe Biden never disappoints. Picking up new voters with his “angel dust” reference. #BidenHarris2020 #TrumpPence2020 pic.twitter.com/z8RZHVE0aY — Jimmy Boy (@therealJimmyBoy) September 2, 2020

Biden refers to Trump admin tossing "angel dust" to help small biz during pandemic (think he meant "pixie dust") — Jesse Byrnes (@jessebyrnes) September 2, 2020

Maybe somebody on Biden’s staff can explain the difference to him.