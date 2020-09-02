Joe Biden came out of the basement again to talk about how he’s going to fix all of America’s problems. With a little help from his staff, of course:

Maybe his staffers should’ve been more diligent in filtering out questions that he isn’t capable of answering.

Questions like this one on officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake and shooting death of Breonna Taylor:

When will Biden’s handlers learn that it’s never a good idea to let Joe Biden just start riffing?

And shamefully dishonest at worst.

And that’s not even the extent of the inflammatory garbage being spewed by Joe Biden:

Biden basically just defamed the character of Aaron Danielson, who was murdered in cold blood for the crime of being a Trump supporter.

