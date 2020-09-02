Joe Biden came out of the basement again to talk about how he’s going to fix all of America’s problems. With a little help from his staff, of course:

Biden staffers filter what questions Joe Biden is allowed to take pic.twitter.com/PJrxkD8fDP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 2, 2020

Maybe his staffers should’ve been more diligent in filtering out questions that he isn’t capable of answering.

Questions like this one on officers involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake and shooting death of Breonna Taylor:

Biden says he thinks the officers involved in the shootings of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor should be charged: "Let's make sure justice is done" https://t.co/YXQ3DPZd42 pic.twitter.com/nesJDB5Tkf — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 2, 2020

When will Biden’s handlers learn that it’s never a good idea to let Joe Biden just start riffing?

Actually he said in his word jumble that Breonna Taylor should be prosecuted. — Anonymous blogger (@Deplorableanon7) September 2, 2020

He’s all over the place — ThackBuckeye (@thackbuckeye) September 2, 2020

My God, this is incoherent at best! — Jorge Padilla (@jhpadillaleal) September 2, 2020

And shamefully dishonest at worst.

There is literally no justification for this position given the facts currently known. This is inflammatory garbage. https://t.co/hwzdsorfo1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 2, 2020

There was an open warrant on Jacob Blake for sexual assault and domestic abuse. Cops were called to the scene because a prior sexual assault victim called them and alleged that Blake digitally raped her with her child in the room. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 2, 2020

He resisted arrest, leaned into his car, and a knife was found on the floorboards of the driver's side. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 2, 2020

And that’s not even the extent of the inflammatory garbage being spewed by Joe Biden:

Biden completely botches the story of how Aaron Danielson was killed in Portland here. https://t.co/7c8wtOwaDT — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) September 2, 2020

Biden appears to have no idea what happened in Portland when a Trump supporter killed by Antifa: "One of the Trump guys riding along in vans, inciting response, shooting rubber bullets/paintballs, apparently there was someone shot by someone in the crowd with a bullet, killed." pic.twitter.com/SkSYUJcmYg — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 2, 2020

Biden basically just defamed the character of Aaron Danielson, who was murdered in cold blood for the crime of being a Trump supporter.

Complete disaster. — Mosty Peaceful Protester (@ThatMartyGuy1) September 2, 2020

***

