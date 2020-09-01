A Trump supporter was murdered in cold blood by an Antifa thug this weekend.

Which can mean only one thing: He must’ve deserved it, somehow.

Conveniently, Portland Mercury news editor Alex Zielinski was willing to reveal just how. Unfortunately, as Andy Ngo points out, she had to use fake news to do it:

This is the most horrific mistake I’ve seen in Portland journalism. Far-left reporter @alex_zee of the @portlandmercury wrongly accused the murdered Trump caravan participant of being an armed man who supported terrorism. https://t.co/mlqoutnDiD pic.twitter.com/hCrl7GMrTn — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2020

Oops! Her bad, guys.

HELLO this is a very important correction! I know several other news outlets also misidentified this victim originally, so I want to make sure people take note: https://t.co/tR1E1wXfqt — Alex Zielinski (@alex_zee) August 31, 2020

But it’s not like she was the first one to make the “mistake”:

I'm a little disappointed that other outlets who trumpeted this name before us didn't acknowledge their mistake. (Maybe I missed something?) — Alex Zielinski (@alex_zee) August 31, 2020

So cut her some slack, already.

No, she missed something, all right. She missed the opportunity to not be a garbage person.

"We deeply regret this error." — William Belcher (@EdB_Ohio) September 1, 2020

Well…it fit the narrative so perfectly, how could it not be true? — proteinshakes92 (@proteinshakes92) September 1, 2020

Doubt it was a mistake — Nthdegree (@Nthdegree4) September 1, 2020

They are intentionally deceiving or trying to control the narrative — Nthdegree (@Nthdegree4) September 1, 2020

Now that, we can believe.

Can you say “defamation?” https://t.co/ycOm2JDLGq — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) September 1, 2020