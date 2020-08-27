We told you earlier that Joe Biden’s interview with Anderson Cooper had Richard Grenell actually getting embarrassed for the CNN host and the way he worked to cover for the Democrat nominee.

CNN, whose hosts and analysts really enjoy trying to fact check Trump in real-time every chance they get, didn’t put that quality on display during the interview with Biden.

@jabeale gathered up all the questions (and comments) Anderson Cooper offered Biden. It’s something else:

It must be good to be a Democrat being interviewed by CNN:

Trending

If Biden/Harris didn’t have a sizable segment of the media firmly on their side, they’d already be finished.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionAnderson CooperJoe Biden