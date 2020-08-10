After misinformation about a police-involved shooting in Chicago, looters caused massive destruction in a city shopping district, with some even firing shots at police who were attempting to get the situation under control.
The city’s police superintendent spelled out why the looters felt emboldened, and it hits the progressive method of dealing with crime right between the eyes:
Brown says twice: Criminals took to the streets confident their would not be consequences for their actions.
— Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 10, 2020