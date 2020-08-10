After misinformation about a police-involved shooting in Chicago, looters caused massive destruction in a city shopping district, with some even firing shots at police who were attempting to get the situation under control.

The city’s police superintendent spelled out why the looters felt emboldened, and it hits the progressive method of dealing with crime right between the eyes:

It’s really as simple as that:

Wow, is the mayor aware?

Right? But the mayor would rather insinuate that President Trump’s to blame for not supporting tighter gun control restrictions.

Which is seemingly so rare these days.

