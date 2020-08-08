Well, there it is. . .

President Trump signaled an end to negotiations on the latest coronavirus relief bill, tweeting “Pelosi and Schumer only interested in Bailout Money for poorly run Democrat cities and states” and “We are going a different way!”:

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin and COS Meadows said earlier that this is where it was likely headed:

Get out the pen, Mr. President:

Although it’s not clear just what he’ll be signing:

Nancy Pelosi earlier said she had been trying to “find common ground”:

Now, let’s see how this plays with voters:

***

