Federal agents are in the process of leaving Portland, Oregon, and CBS News is already back to swinging for the cliche fences with this headline:
Portland protest mostly peaceful as state and local officers replace federal agents
https://t.co/GMAnld7g59
— CBS News (@CBSNews) July 31, 2020
It’s amazing how the media has jumped in to help the Left push the lie that the protests in Portland were totally harmonic and peaceful until the federal agents arrived earlier this month.
The first line of this story contradicts the headline.
–sips tea– https://t.co/NBjgAa56pR pic.twitter.com/tGmBE8DVY2
— Nathan Leamer🌐 (@NathanLeamerDC) July 31, 2020
The Mob was rioting before federal agents came
Because Mayor @tedwheeler & @OregonGovBrown refused to do their jobs
Why did it take them 60 days to step up? https://t.co/Xd91faQycS
— Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) July 31, 2020
Does anyone ever describe the police as "mostly peaceful"? https://t.co/w6ZGXdTW4K
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 31, 2020
Ted Bundy mostly peaceful as the majority of his time was spent not murdering people https://t.co/9m318lYz56
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 31, 2020
It also depends on what your definition of “mostly peaceful” is:
Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig's head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland. They put a cop's hat on it and set all of it on fire. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qfAOT4ItxP
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020
Even though federal officers have scaled back visible operations, people are still shutting down streets in downtown. The ongoing protests & riots had nothing to do with the federal government but rather a general hatred of all law enforcement. https://t.co/DlvJUnh2I6
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020