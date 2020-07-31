Federal agents are in the process of leaving Portland, Oregon, and CBS News is already back to swinging for the cliche fences with this headline:

Portland protest mostly peaceful as state and local officers replace federal agents

https://t.co/GMAnld7g59 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 31, 2020

It’s amazing how the media has jumped in to help the Left push the lie that the protests in Portland were totally harmonic and peaceful until the federal agents arrived earlier this month.

The first line of this story contradicts the headline. –sips tea– https://t.co/NBjgAa56pR pic.twitter.com/tGmBE8DVY2 — Nathan Leamer🌐 (@NathanLeamerDC) July 31, 2020

The Mob was rioting before federal agents came

Because Mayor @tedwheeler & @OregonGovBrown refused to do their jobs Why did it take them 60 days to step up? https://t.co/Xd91faQycS — Jim Hanson 🇺🇸 (@JimHansonDC) July 31, 2020

Does anyone ever describe the police as "mostly peaceful"? https://t.co/w6ZGXdTW4K — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 31, 2020

Ted Bundy mostly peaceful as the majority of his time was spent not murdering people https://t.co/9m318lYz56 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 31, 2020

It also depends on what your definition of “mostly peaceful” is:

Antifa protesters dumped a bloody severed pig's head on an American flag outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland. They put a cop's hat on it and set all of it on fire. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qfAOT4ItxP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 31, 2020