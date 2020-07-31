Federal agents are in the process of leaving Portland, Oregon, and CBS News is already back to swinging for the cliche fences with this headline:

It’s amazing how the media has jumped in to help the Left push the lie that the protests in Portland were totally harmonic and peaceful until the federal agents arrived earlier this month.

It also depends on what your definition of “mostly peaceful” is:

