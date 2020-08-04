Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday hosted a Senate subcommittee hearing on Antifa, saying that “violent anarchists and Marxists are exploiting protests to transform them into riots and direct assaults on the lives and safety of their fellow Americans.” The title of the hearing was, “The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence.”

Ted Cruz convenes Senate hearing on Antifa 'terror attacks' https://t.co/rBO3fLRR6P pic.twitter.com/KvwagtQdOm — New York Post (@nypost) August 4, 2020

Attendance wasn’t great:

@SenTedCruz has a hearing on Antifa, and gets killer witnesses. Of all the GOP in the Senate, only Lee and Graham bothered to show up—and just for half of it. But SEVEN DEMOCRATS rushed to the hearing room to be counted as supporting Antifa. GOP is a bunch of total losers. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) August 4, 2020

"Seven Democratic Senators spoke at this hearing. Not a single one of them condemned Antifa." – @tedcruz #FreeSpeech #Hearing — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 4, 2020

Today SEVEN DEMOCRAT SENATORS refused to condemn Antifa terrorists. @SenTedCruz takes them to task. America, pay attention—Antifa is the Democrats armed terror wing. pic.twitter.com/zAvJy5vRyV — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) August 4, 2020

As Sen. Mazie Hirono was getting up to walk out, Cruz offered her one last chance to say anything critical of Antifa. She passed.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) packs up and leaves Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-TX) hearing on Antifa. pic.twitter.com/sUdTaNzk0v — The Recount (@therecount) August 4, 2020

There may be worse members of the Senate than Mazie Hirono, but there’s definitely nobody dumber. I especially enjoyed her all-lives-mattering antifa violence. https://t.co/UuKuV44bwG — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) August 4, 2020

Tell the senator from Hawaii that she is free to speak and to secede. — Matthew Reigle (@matthew_reigle) August 4, 2020

She doesn't want them storming her house!!!!!! — antonio (@acrezzz) August 4, 2020

Another example of idiot hirono showing her ignorance and refusal to admit they have created a monster with #antifa. She is a disgrace to Hawaii. @dbongino — cathy s (@swainsonhawk33) August 4, 2020

"Walks out." A sitting US Senator leaves a committee meeting because another Senator said something she didn't agree with. But she has no issue calling anyone who disagrees with her a racists. Welcome to your Democratic party. #Election2020 #VoteRedToSaveAmerica #VoteRed — Robert Boyette (@boyetter2013) August 4, 2020

Saying you SHOULD denounce violent extremism doesn't mean you do. Actually, it's a qualifier that you didn't, but ought to.@maziehirono *cannot*, *did not*, and *will not* denounce Antifa. She's a gross coward. — Nick Lombardi (@NovelistNick) August 4, 2020

.@tedcruz has absolutely cornered @maziehirono and the Democrats — she tries to rebut his criticism but, again, doesn't condemn Antifa #FreeSpeech #Hearing — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) August 4, 2020

Remember when even Fox News cut away from a White House press briefing when Kayleigh McEnany began to show videos of the rioting in Portland? We guess it’s only OK to show video from during the daytime when protesters are “mostly peaceful” — as in peacefully building shields for the less peaceful segment of the protests later on.

Related: