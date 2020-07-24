White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a press conference today, and part of that contained video and audio from the violence and rioters in Portland, Oregon. But shortly after McEnany started showing the video, Fox News cut away.

Harris Faulkner says that Fox News management has decided to leave the White House press briefing after Kayleigh McEnany showed video of the violence on the streets of Portland — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 24, 2020

And now they've returned. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 24, 2020

That was….weird. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 24, 2020

This is how it unfolded on Fox News:

Video from my reporting and others on the #PortlandRiots were shown at the White House press conference today. Some of the content is so extreme that Fox News cuts away. #antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/B1nVDtXjE8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 24, 2020

Harris Faulkner provided this explanation:

Harris Faulkner defends Fox's decision to leave the briefing after McEnany showed video of Portland violence, saying it was b/c there was a "video that we were not told would air and how it would be edited with some things on screen that we might have wanted a heads up about." pic.twitter.com/ysbyOfmxV1 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 24, 2020

That decision has sparked some criticism.

Lame explanation. Sorry. FNC should be better than this. — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) July 24, 2020

Disturbing on ALL levels. The video and that Fox decided to leave the press conference. The public needs and deserves to see the footage!!!😠❤️🇺🇲❤️🇺🇲 — Peggy Artz (@pebby16) July 24, 2020