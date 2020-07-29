As we told you yesterday, the House Judiciary Committee hearing featuring what would have been testimony from AG Bill Barr (if Democrats would have allowed him to speak) gave committee Dems numerous opportunities to prove that they were concerned with continuing to shape a narrative and seeking gotcha moments rather than seeking facts.

Naturally, journalists were impressed by some of the Dem grandstanding, but Greg Gutfeld watched a very different hearing and was disturbed:

Bingo. It was an absolute unhinged clown show and it’s becoming far too common.

