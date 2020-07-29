As we told you yesterday, the House Judiciary Committee hearing featuring what would have been testimony from AG Bill Barr (if Democrats would have allowed him to speak) gave committee Dems numerous opportunities to prove that they were concerned with continuing to shape a narrative and seeking gotcha moments rather than seeking facts.

Naturally, journalists were impressed by some of the Dem grandstanding, but Greg Gutfeld watched a very different hearing and was disturbed:

in that hearing you witnessed people whose salaries you pay, accuse a man of murder and treason – then refuse to let him speak or defend himself. you think the unbending mob on the street is worse? no, this is. and it's coming for you. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 28, 2020

Bingo. It was an absolute unhinged clown show and it’s becoming far too common.

A thousand times this. https://t.co/XOIOeQbPf0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 28, 2020

Schiff did it to a POTUS they can do it to an AG…. and regular citizens are screwed if this keeps up https://t.co/vJBIQQDVjv — Donna Fiducia 🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@DonnaFiducia) July 29, 2020