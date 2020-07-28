Attorney General William Barr is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday, and he was dressed down by Rep. Pramila Jayapal for not sending in federal troops when white men with guns and swastikas stormed the Michigan capitol over the governor’s lockdown restrictions, claiming that Barr did nothing because those white men were simply carrying out President Trump’s agenda.

Remarkable for its stupidity. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) July 28, 2020

She wasn’t anywhere near factually correct — Fake News Strength & Conditioning🇺🇸 (@BobQuarantine) July 28, 2020

The Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig was pretty impressed by Jayapal’s performance, though.

Washington Post journalist or Democratic pundit? pic.twitter.com/kzfjbEYvqz — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) July 28, 2020

Yes. — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 28, 2020

There’s a difference? — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) July 28, 2020

The Washington Post has journalists? — Mark Kipphut (@RockwallEagle) July 28, 2020

If you're going to be so darned technical, okay: "Democratic operatives with journalism degrees." Satisfied? 😉 — Boris_Badenoff (@Boris_Badenoff) July 28, 2020

She basically called him a white nationalist. He showed such restraint by not responding. — The Royal We (@duderolls) July 28, 2020

Good to see folks are still campaigning for that VP gig. — stephen parker (@sjboilers2) July 28, 2020

I thought that was a good audition tape for Joe Biden 🤔 — Robyn Williams (@RobynWi95486427) July 28, 2020

Jayapal's district is Seattle….home of CHAZ/CHOP…..these are not serious people. — joey in the woods (@joeyinthewoods) July 28, 2020

People actually died from gun violence in CHAZ/CHOP, while not a shot was fired in Michigan as those white men “stormed the capitol.” How quickly was Barr supposed to have deployed federal law enforcement to Michigan, though, especially when the protesters weren’t breaking any laws in a state building?

We said journalists (plural) in the headline, because CNN’s Jim Acosta retweeted Leonnig’s tweet:

CNN “reporter” Jim Acosta retweeting a quote tweet from Washington Post “reporter” Carol Leonnig sharing a video tweet fellating a Democrat congresswoman’s hacky partisan attack from a former Daily Beast “reporter.” This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/d0PFzLrkuh — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) July 28, 2020

It’s the new, “She persisted.”

Rep. Jayapal is very Triggered by the Activation of AG Bill Barr. ACTIVATE BARR pic.twitter.com/1qYcLS8RUS — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 28, 2020

I don’t remember fires, broken windows,spray paint and destruction in Michigan but that’s none of my business — SisyphusMaximus (@SisyphusMaximus) July 28, 2020

Is the Congresswoman unable to grasp the difference between federal and state property? SMH — Kelly Nash🎙️ (@KellyNashRadio) July 28, 2020

House Judiciary member cannot distinct the difference between federal and state responsibility. She is not a serious a member. — Ahk (@Notoriousgib76) July 28, 2020

Yeah, the idea that there's a racial bias because they didn't send in federal officers to a protest where there was literally not one injury or any property damage but did when people are being dragged from cars and beaten, stores being burnt down, etc…….TINY bit of a stretch — Cillian Hope (@CillianHope) July 28, 2020

How someone could twist what is going on in this country into that is beyond me. What I learned though, is that the media and democrats twist everything to sound like this, but reality is NOT EVEN close to this. @RepJayapal — Michael Anthony (@ClearForesight) July 28, 2020

Borderline show trial She represents Seattle how are things going there? — Aloysius Kirk (@Swaefred) July 28, 2020

It's all for the sound bites. They've crafted what they say so that it looks good when MSM dishonestly reports on this. The MSM won't show that Barr never had a chance to answer. — Ron Mexico (@DblWhiskyNeat) July 28, 2020

It's clear that this is not an inquiry or hearing. The Dems are not asking questions nor listening. It should be called a Lib Soundbite Contest. — Peace through… (@timthenurse) July 28, 2020

Rep. Jaypal actually said, "I'm losing my temper" at the Barr hearing. This screeching lunatic represents why the Democrats need to reform if they want to be taken seriously. Their aggressive, tyrannical and combative attitude is disgusting. #WalkAway #FoxNews — 🔱Sara_BARISTA🔱 (@Sara_BARISTA) July 28, 2020

These people are so unprofessional. It’s embarrassing. There are far more intelligent people of diverse backgrounds who should be leading our country. Jayapal is bottom of the barrel. No wonder we are in trouble. — Sparky (@17Sparky) July 28, 2020

The majority of the voters of Washington sent this clown to represent them. Let that sink in. — Tom Casey (@06Tomcasey) July 28, 2020

And it looks like the journalists watching on TV were pretty impressed with the voters’ choice.

