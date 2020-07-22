We told you yesterday about Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot making it clear for President Trump that she wouldn’t allow what she called his “troops” to be sent in to “terrorize” citizens of her city. Here’s the tweet:

Well guess what’s going to happen anyway:

Trending

All the while, the violence in Chicago isn’t letting up, and Lightfoot’s focus on Trump looks worse and worse.

But wait, it gets more insane. Lightfoot wants citizens of her city to be on the lookout:

Well, at least this encouragement to call the cops might get progressives to re-think their “defund the police” rhetoric.

Maybe the mayor could task her Census Cowboy with helping monitor the federal agents.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChicagoDonald TrumpLori Lightfootviolence