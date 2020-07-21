As Twitchy reported, a handful of Democratic mayors on Monday sent a letter to Congress demanding that the government withdraw federal law enforcement agents from their cities and launch a congressional investigation into their “unconstitutional terror tactics.”  Among those signing was Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who made it clear Tuesday that under no circumstances will she let President Trump’s “troops” terrorize the citizens of Chicago, who are all living in peace and harmony; oh, wait:

You’d think Lightfoot would be more concerned about the murder rate in her town, but her immediate concern is the presence of the president’s troops in Chicago.

Chicagoans seem more concerned with shooting each other than burning down federal buildings at the moment.

