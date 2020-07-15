Yesterday we told you about former New York Times writer and opinion editor Bari Weiss resigning from her job at the paper, but not before releasing one heck of a resignation letter. Weiss torched management, accusing them of creating a “journalism” environment that values forwarding particular narratives instead of reporting the news, pushing far-left positions as mainstream thought and having decisions dictated by projecting the level of blowback in the Twitter bubble.

Jill Abramson, a former editor of the Times, defended the paper this way:

Suffice to say that not nearly everybody agrees with that.

Media types are providing plenty of chuckles today.

