Yesterday we told you about former New York Times writer and opinion editor Bari Weiss resigning from her job at the paper, but not before releasing one heck of a resignation letter. Weiss torched management, accusing them of creating a “journalism” environment that values forwarding particular narratives instead of reporting the news, pushing far-left positions as mainstream thought and having decisions dictated by projecting the level of blowback in the Twitter bubble.

Jill Abramson, a former editor of the Times, defended the paper this way:

Former NYT editor Abramson to Fox’s Harris Faulkner earlier: “The idea that The New York Times is edited by a cabal of left-wing journalists is just not true at all. Most of the opinion columnists at the Times are centrists. They are center to liberal.” https://t.co/7P3VeNNJOM — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 15, 2020

Suffice to say that not nearly everybody agrees with that.

Thanks. I needed a good laugh. — Steve Tefft🇺🇸 (@stevetefft) July 15, 2020

Media types are providing plenty of chuckles today.

What utter gaslighting. Here’s one example, and it’s happened multiple times. https://t.co/CK0LVEVPwA — Covfefe Kimmie (@kimmieguy) July 15, 2020

Lmao! They're left of hardcore Marxism. — zsteve325 (@zsteve325) July 15, 2020