About all we can say before serving up this video is “do NOT be drinking anything when you click play.” Here ya go:

MSNBC's @chucktodd: "And just a reminder, for what it's worth, there is no editorial point of view here on any of these newscasts on MSNBC in the daytime." pic.twitter.com/RY8bZhVLfS — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 15, 2020

That was just the laugh we needed today!

Stunning lack of self awareness! — D Mc (@Twu978) July 15, 2020

And he said it with a straight face. Media is acting now. Not reporting. Ringling Brother's clowns were never this good. — Bird's Nest (@jbparrott724) July 15, 2020

He had a slight smirk on his face when he said it….because HE COULD BARELY GET IT OUT! — Unapologetic Patriot (@UnapologeticPa8) July 15, 2020

***

