An interview with Nancy Pelosi today helped show yet again why MSNBC hasn’t earned the nickname MSDNC for nothing (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):
Montage! @SRuhle subjects @SpeakerPelosi to a withering interview pic.twitter.com/fJfeZdwcO6
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 2, 2020
Wow. Which one’s the Democrat Speaker of the House? Pelosi has a very capable stand-in for the job if she ever wants to take a day off.
“Bombshell” interview!!! @msnbc
— bigal64 (@bigal64) July 2, 2020
That was hilarious…
— Cliff Autrey (@CliffAutrey) July 2, 2020
Without listening, just watch Nan's face.
— Bob Sikes (@BobSikes) July 2, 2020
Pelosi really appreciates the narrative assistance, that’s for sure!