An interview with Nancy Pelosi today helped show yet again why MSNBC hasn’t earned the nickname MSDNC for nothing (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

Wow. Which one’s the Democrat Speaker of the House? Pelosi has a very capable stand-in for the job if she ever wants to take a day off.

That was hilarious… — Cliff Autrey (@CliffAutrey) July 2, 2020

Without listening, just watch Nan's face. — Bob Sikes (@BobSikes) July 2, 2020

Pelosi really appreciates the narrative assistance, that’s for sure!