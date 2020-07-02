An interview with Nancy Pelosi today helped show yet again why MSNBC hasn’t earned the nickname MSDNC for nothing (video via Grabien News founder Tom Elliott):

Wow. Which one’s the Democrat Speaker of the House? Pelosi has a very capable stand-in for the job if she ever wants to take a day off.

Pelosi really appreciates the narrative assistance, that’s for sure!

